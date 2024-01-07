SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rockets Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting Sunday for a Falcon 9 launch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff is targeted for 5:35 p.m. with backup opportunities available until 7:59 p.m.

If needed, additional opportunities are also available on Jan. 8 starting at 4:01 p.m.

This is the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

