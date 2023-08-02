SpaceX set for overnight Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — People in Central Florida will have a chance to see an overnight rocket launch.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Thursday.

The two-hour launch window opens at 12:15 a.m.

The launch is in support of the Intelsat G-37 mission.

SpaceX said the rocket is aiming to send the telecommunications satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Officials said the first-stage rocket booster has previously launched Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission.

SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage rocket booster again on its autonomous ship, “Just Read The Instructions,” off the east coast of Florida.

Officials said if the rocket launch is delayed, there is a backup launch opportunity at 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of the planned Falcon 9 rocket launch and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

