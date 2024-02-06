SpaceX set for rescheduled launch of NASA’s PACE mission after weather delay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to try again overnight to launch a rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is aiming to send NASA’s PACE mission into orbit.

The launch was originally planned for early Tuesday morning, but strong winds in the booster recovery zone forced teams to push it back.

The next launch attempt is now set for 1:33 a.m. on Wednesday.

The PACE mission includes a satellite that will help scientists learn more about Earth’s oceans, atmosphere, and climate.

“It’s NASA’s next great investment, a combined study of sea, sky and land. It is a wonderful mission that will revolutionize how we see our home planet,” said Jeremy Werdell, project scientist with NASA’s PACE mission.

