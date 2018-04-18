NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Wednesday evening.
The rocket had originally been scheduled to blast off Monday evening, but the launch was scrubbed because SpaceX needed more time to check the rocket that will carry the satellite into orbit.
Wednesday's launch is scheduled for 6:51 p.m. Click here to watch it live once it happens.
The satellite, which is known as TESS, will survey almost the entire sky, staring at the brightest, closest stars in an effort to find any planets that might be encircling them. These mysterious worlds beyond our solar system, called exoplanets, could harbor life.
Scientists expect TESS -- the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite -- to discover thousands of rocky and icy planets and gas giants, maybe even water worlds and places defying imagination. Bigger and more powerful observatories of the future will scrutinize these prime candidates for potential signs of life.
SpaceX said extra time was needed to examine the Falcon 9 rocket's guidance, navigation and control system.
SpaceX sometimes uses recycled rocket boosters, but this one is brand new. The company hopes to land this first stage on a floating ocean platform following liftoff and reuse it on a space station supply run for NASA this summer.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
