SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center in need of dog and cat food, toy donations

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you have extra dog or cat food or toys laying around, SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center would love to take them off your hands.

The shelter is looking for donations of wet dog and cat food as well as dog and cat toys.

“Donating these items is an easy way to help us keep dogs in our care happy and healthy until they find their forever homes,” shelter officials said.

You can donate food directly to the adoption center at 6035 Sisson Road in Titusville or purchase items through the shelter’s Amazon Wish List and have it shipped directly to the shelter.

Read: Fourth of July: Here are 9 tips to keep your pet safe during the holiday

You can click here to see their wish list.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group