Spirits soar at Arnold Palmer Hospital thanks to a surprise Halloween celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Children at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children received a Halloween surprise when Spirit Halloween brought the festivities to them, providing costumes and hosting an event filled with activities and treats.

The event was organized by Spirit Halloween to ensure that children who may not be able to go trick-or-treating this year could still enjoy the Halloween spirit.

The celebration included costumes, activities, and treats, bringing joy and a sense of normalcy to the young patients.

“Our patients are always so excited because they know how Halloween is fastly approaching and they’re probably worried a little bit about like when am I gonna get my costume, I’m here in the hospital,” said Jay Brock from Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Organizers have stated that 100 percent of the donations raised at Spirit Halloween locations in Orlando will support the patients at the hospital.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group