Spotted a wild hog; Flagler County creates a dashboard for residents to report sightings

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County has added a transparency dashboard to help residents report wild hog sightings.

The county is asking residents to help report sightings of feral hogs to help the county’s Land Management Department manage the animals.

Residents interested in tracking the data can find more information on the newly added Transparency Dashboards page.

The county said the feral hog dashboard was developed by collaborating with Geographic Information Systems Manager Taylor Phillips and Land Management staff.

General Services Assistant Director Michael Lagasse said, “The intended use of this dashboard and the separate reporting tool is to develop a data-driven understanding of where and when feral hogs are most active in our county.”

According to the county, the animals can cause damage to crops and natural areas and are a significant problem for agricultural producers. They can also cause damage to residential areas.

Feral hog impacts include the following:

Rooting damage to agricultural fields and yards

The spread of invasive plant species

And, in some very rare cases, hazards to humans

The county said they are not able to respond to hog concerns on private property, but the county is interested in getting a better understanding of the hog populations throughout the county.

Click here for the feral hog sight reporting page.

