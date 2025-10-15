Spotty showers return to the area; drier, sunnier weather arrives by the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some spotty showers returned to the area Wednesday, and more activity is possible Thursday.

This evening will feature quiet conditions, with a few light showers possible tonight along the coast. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Once again, low rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday. The vast majority of the area will stay dry, with a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Temps for Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Drier weather rushes in to close out the work week. We’ll see a heavy dose of sunshine Friday, with highs in the low 80s.

The weekend looks great across the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with temps in the 80s.

The quiet conditions will likely continue to start next week.

