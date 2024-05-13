Spotty storms possible Monday evening; wet week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect an active weather pattern this week.
Have any outdoor projects over the next few days? Be sure to monitor the forecast as there are multiple chances for rain this week.
On Monday, several spotty storms could develop mid-afternoon, tapering off by the early evening -- especially in inland areas away from the beaches, certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.
On Monday evening, another cluster of storms will approach from the northwest through Marion County, Waldenberger said.
He said that the storms are forecast to taper off late Monday as they move closer to Orlando.
Tuesday will be very hot and humid as we wait for another batch of storms.
Waldenberger said the storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, and they could continue through Wednesday morning and afternoon.
“Lightning and areas of heavy rain are the main threats, with an outside chance of pockets of wind damage,” he said. “We’ll monitor the storms each day on Channel 9.”
