Spotty storms possible Monday evening; wet week ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect an active weather pattern this week.

Have any outdoor projects over the next few days? Be sure to monitor the forecast as there are multiple chances for rain this week.

On Monday, several spotty storms could develop mid-afternoon, tapering off by the early evening -- especially in inland areas away from the beaches, certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

Read: Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’

Future heat index 2 p.m. Tuesday (WFTV)

On Monday evening, another cluster of storms will approach from the northwest through Marion County, Waldenberger said.

He said that the storms are forecast to taper off late Monday as they move closer to Orlando.

Read: Marion County principal accused of slapping boy, twisting his ankle & putting him into a chokehold

Future Track 9 10 a.m. Wednesday (WFTV)

Tuesday will be very hot and humid as we wait for another batch of storms.

Waldenberger said the storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, and they could continue through Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Read: Popular pizzeria to open its 4th location in Seminole County

Upper-level flow (WFTV)

“Lightning and areas of heavy rain are the main threats, with an outside chance of pockets of wind damage,” he said. “We’ll monitor the storms each day on Channel 9.”

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News to be updated on any changes to the forecast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Tallahassee storm damage Citizens are reporting damage across Tallahassee. (City of Tallahassee)

Afternoon forecast: Monday, May 13

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Views of the Northern Lights in North America MANNING PARK, BRITISH COLUMBIA - MAY 11: A couple watch the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern lights on May 11, 2024 in Manning Park, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images) (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group