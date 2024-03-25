Spring breakers expect red flags at Volusia County beaches this week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rough conditions at our beaches have prompted warnings from Volusia County Beach Safety officials.

They anticipate flying the red flag most of this week.

Captain AJ Miller encourages even experienced swimmers to stay in front of staffed lifeguard towers.

“Download Volusia beaches app. It is going to show you the open lifeguard towers that way you can coordinate your day to what tower is going to be open,” said Miller.

When you get caught in a rip current, Miller said it feels almost impossible to stay calm, but that is the reaction you need to have to make it back to shore safely.

“You can wave for help. You can float on your back, swim parallel to shore,” said Miller.

Officials expect the surf to die down by Friday, but it will be followed by a high rip current risk throughout the weekend. Miller said that’s because the waves are currently punching holes in the sand bar.

