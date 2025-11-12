Spring Ridge Estates Residents returned to their homes for the first time Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, residents in the Spring Ridge Estates neighborhood were allowed back in their homes. Twenty-one homes were evacuated at the end of last month after historic rainfall washed out the only roadway to get to their properties.

The news was a sigh of relief for many of those residents.

“It feels wonderful,” Devona Alwine, an evacuated resident, said. “My chair, my recliner, my own bed, my dogs are happy. We’re glad to be home.”

Eustis Fire Chief Michael Swanson said all water and power has been restored to the properties. He also said emergency vehicles are now able to access this portion of the neighborhood.

“We’re allowing people if they want to go back, they can,” Chief Swanson said. “This is no longer a mandatory evacuation if you will.”

While residents are able to walk over this portion of roadway, they are not able to drive over just yet.

“We park it at the front of the subdivision and walk which is OK,” Alwine said. “We’re just glad we can come and go and stay home.”

Repairs to fix this portion of road are estimated between $500-$700 thousand.

The City of Eustis has agreed to front the neighborhood’s HOA money for the repairs.

Residents told us they are thankful for the quick action from the city and are ready for this chapter to be closed.

“It’s just been kind of unsettled,” Robert Roorbach, an evacuated resident, said. “We’re not too worried about anything because God’s in charge and we’re just here.”

Chief Swanson said the goal is to have the bridge completely opened by Thanksgiving. He told us Wednesday that construction is looking good to hit that goal.

