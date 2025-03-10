Sprouts Farmers Market opening new store in Melbourne this week

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Shoppers in the Melbourne-Wickham area are about to have a new grocery option.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced it will open a new store in Melbourne on Friday. The new store will be located at 5185 N. Wickham Rd. The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

There will be a ribbon-cutting at 6:45 a.m., with the doors opening at 7 a.m.

To celebrate the opening, Sprouts will have a variety of special events throughout the weekend, including tastings and a produce “pop up party.”. One of these is giving the first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday free reusable goodie bags filled with special products and samples.

On Friday, the first 400 guests will receive a free long stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral.

Also, shoppers can receive 20% off their purchases during the grand opening weekend by texting WICK to 777-688 and scanning their app account barcode at checkout

Customers may also try to win $500 Sprouts gift cards up until midnight on March 16 when they sign up via this store page on Sprouts’ website.

