St. Cloud breaks ground on $3.7M fire training facility

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

St. Cloud ground breaking St. Cloud officials broke ground on a new $3.7 million fire training facility on Friday. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud officials broke ground on a new $3.7 million fire training facility on Friday.

Officials said the first-of-its-kind facility in Osceola County will provide 7,000 square feet of space for public safety training.

The expansion is set to provide space for fire training and fire prevention staff, a conference area, and a classroom that’ll fit up to 100 students.

Officials said the extra training space can help reduce the shortage of certified firefighters statewide.

