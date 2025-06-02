St. Cloud foster parent faces more charges in sexual battery case

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A man from St. Cloud will stay in the Osceola County jail after detectives served him with more charges in his ongoing sex crimes investigation.

Daniel Ryan Lamppin was already in jail after deputes charged him last week with sexually abusing two of his foster children in the past. Detectives say one of the victims was only 6 years old when the abuse started.

After further investigation, detectives obtained new warrants charging him with two more counts of sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of child abuse.

Lamppin will now be held without bail.

Lamppin was already facing 24 counts of sexual battery by a custodian before this week’s additional warrants.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains active.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group