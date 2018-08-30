St. Cloud police search for other victims of child sex abuse suspect

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St. Cloud police are working with investigators from several other states after they said a man sexually assaulted two children of the family with whom he lived.
Jan Toth, 46, molested two young girls, investigators said.
Related Headlines
The girls’ mother, who Channel 9 is not identifying in order to protect her children, said Toth was a trusted friend until she found inappropriate pictures of him on her 13-year-old daughter’s tablet.
“I mean, he was an essential part of our family when he lived with us for seven years,” she said.
She said her daughter told her the family friend, who both children called uncle, had been abusing her since she was 4 years old.
An 8-year-old sister also detailed similar abuse to investigators.
“I was mad. I was extremely mad. I was betrayed and really didn't know what to do,” said the mother.
Investigators said most of the abuse happened at a St. Cloud home where Toth lived with relatives.
According to a report, in addition to details the victims provided of at least 30 incidents when Toth was alone with them, illegal pictures of the girls were found on his computer.
The girls’ parents said they shared their story so other parents who knew the suspect will make sure their children were not also victimized.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}