St. Cloud seeks Historic Preservation Board, Recreation Advisory Committee members

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — If you want to get more involved in your community, the city of St. Cloud has an opportunity for you.

The city is accepting applications for the Historic Preservation Board and Recreation Advisory Committee.

This will help give a voice in shaping St. Cloud.

The deadline to apply is 9 a.m. June 30.

Click here for more information or call 407-957-7388.

