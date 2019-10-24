St. Cloud woman reported missing after dropping son off with family, deputies say

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - An Osceola County woman was reported missing Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Nicole Montalvo was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday dropping off her son with his grandparents and father at an address on Dixon Avenue in St. Cloud, deputies said.
Montalvo was supposed to pick up her son from Harmony School Tuesday, but she never arrived, deputies said.
Investigators said Montalvo’s cellphone is turned off.
Montalvo was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.
