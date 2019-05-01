  • St. Cloud woman who was reported missing has been found safe

    By: Jason Kelly

    ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A 20-year-old St. Cloud woman who had been reported missing was found safe Tuesday, the St. Cloud Police Department said.

    Police said Faith Kepner was recovered in good health, but they did not say where she was found.

    Investigators had previously said Kepner left her home April 19.

    Later that day, her mother received a text from Kepner that said she was at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Nolte Road, police said.

    Investigators said Kepner did not return home. Her mother reported her missing April 21 and said Kepner's cellphone had been turned off.

    Police later said Kepner was believed to have left her home voluntarily.

    On April 21, she told a Lynx bus operator about her intent to travel to North Florida before exiting the bus at Sanford's Seminole Towne Center, investigators said.

