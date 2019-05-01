St. Cloud woman who was reported missing has been found safe

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A 20-year-old St. Cloud woman who had been reported missing was found safe Tuesday, the St. Cloud Police Department said.
Police said Faith Kepner was recovered in good health, but they did not say where she was found.
Related Headlines
Investigators had previously said Kepner left her home April 19.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old in Conroy neighborhood
- 3-year-old Florida boy dies after kayak capsizes near Snead Island
- 2 clients of spa that offered 'vampire facials' diagnosed with HIV
- Video: I-95, SR-528 overpass to close for emergency repairs in Brevard County
Later that day, her mother received a text from Kepner that said she was at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Nolte Road, police said.
Investigators said Kepner did not return home. Her mother reported her missing April 21 and said Kepner's cellphone had been turned off.
Read: St. Cloud woman reported missing believed to have left home voluntarily, police say
Police later said Kepner was believed to have left her home voluntarily.
On April 21, she told a Lynx bus operator about her intent to travel to North Florida before exiting the bus at Sanford's Seminole Towne Center, investigators said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}