Stalled front to keep rain chances high Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A stalled front on top of the state will keep rain chances high Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms on Thursday.

Some storms will also have the potential to be strong and could bring localized flooding.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 87 degrees.

Rain chances will remain high until we turn the corner on Sunday with fewer afternoon storms in our forecast.

Anyone planning to swim at the coast should use extra caution due to an elevated risk of rip currents.

