Standoff ends peacefully in Orange County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A standoff involving a man and the Orange County Sheriff's Office ended peacefully Thursday.

    The standoff was reported around 7 a.m. Thursday on Greywall Avenue near Silver Star and Good Homes roads near Ocoee.

    Deputies told Channel 9's Michael Lopardi that they were serving a warrant for David Frederique, 34, a grand theft suspect when he refused to come out. He surrendered about three hours later.

    Frederique's mother was also inside the home, but came out when deputies asked.

    People at two homes were temporarily evacuated from their homes.

    No other details have been released.

