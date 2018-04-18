  • Standoff shuts down Main Street in Apopka, police say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - A standoff at an Apopka motel briefly shut down Main Street, police said.

    Police were called to the Regency Inn at 228 W. Main St. around 2 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that someone was barricaded there, police said.

    The person was taken into custody around 3 p.m.

    Details of the arrest or what led up to the standoff have not been released.

    Anyone with information regarding any Apopka Crimes is urged to contact the Apopka Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

