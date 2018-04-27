  • Standoff underway in Orange County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A standoff involving a suspect and members of the SWAT team is underway in the Orange/Osceola county line.

    Photos: Standoff underway on Kensington Ct in Kissimmee

    Deputies said they were serving a felony warrant on Kensington Court in Kissimmee when a person inside refused to come out of the home.

    WFTV Channel 9’s Jeff Deal is on the way to the scene. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News for updates. 

    >>> Download the WFTV news app for breaking news alerts <<<

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Standoff underway in Orange County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man kicks swans, sleeping duck while practicing karate at Lake Eola, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    WFTV buys $1M in medical debt to help Central Florida families

  • Headline Goes Here

    Guide to avoiding toll roads in Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Engineers inspect possible sinkholes in Ocala neighborhood