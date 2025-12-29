Starbucks plans to close approximately 400 stores in major metropolitan areas

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starbucks plans to close about 400 locations across the United States, primarily in large metropolitan areas, citing increased competition and rising costs as reasons for the closures.

Company officials say Starbucks is shifting focus to fewer, more profitable locations to adapt to saturated markets and higher costs.

The closures will mainly impact Starbucks stores in urban centers, where competition has become much tougher. The decision is designed to simplify operations and improve the customer experience in specific locations.

Along with closing some stores, Starbucks plans to launch a new store design starting next year. This change aims to update the company’s look and improve how it caters to customer needs.

As Starbucks implements these changes, more details on store closures and design updates will likely be announced soon.

