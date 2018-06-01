Starflyer: World's tallest spinning ride opens in Orlando along I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - People can now fly 400 feet off the ground in Orlando.
Skyflyer, the world’s tallest spinning ride, opened Friday in Orlando.
Related Headlines
Photos: See how the Starflyer works
The ride, located along International Drive, goes about 40 to 65 miles per hour.
Skyflyer is 50 feet taller than the Orlando Eye.
Developer Chuck Whittal has spent a lot of money to swing business into I-Drive. He has invested nearly a billion dollars between the Coca Cola Orlando Eye and the I-Drive 360.
>>> Read more Orlando theme park stories <<<
Some of the “first fliers” are lining up to take that 450-foot lift to swing in the sky on I-Drive. #StarFlyer #Orlando #IDrive pic.twitter.com/6hBK68pNOP— Len Kiese WFTV (@LenKieseTV) June 1, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}