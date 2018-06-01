  • Starflyer: World's tallest spinning ride opens in Orlando along I-Drive

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Len Kiese

    ORLANDO, Fla. - People can now fly 400 feet off the ground in Orlando. 

    Skyflyer, the world’s tallest spinning ride, opened Friday in Orlando.

    The ride, located along International Drive, goes about 40 to 65 miles per hour.

    Skyflyer is 50 feet taller than the Orlando Eye. 

    Developer Chuck Whittal has spent a lot of money to swing business into I-Drive. He has invested nearly a billion dollars between the Coca Cola Orlando Eye and the I-Drive 360.

