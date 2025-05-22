Stars walk blue carpet to celebrate Epic Universe grand opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — The blue carpet rolled out Wednesday evening in Orlando, bringing out celebrities and Universal leaders ahead of the grand opening of Epic Universe.

Stars from Harry Potter were among the star-studded celebrities walking the carpet.

It’s the day so many people have been waiting for.

“It’s really a privilege and honor we get to make people happy every day,” said Molly Murphy, the President of Universal Creative.

Portals like the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which even brought out characters from the movies. They’ve already been on the ride “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.”

Epic Universe blue carpet event Stars walked the blue carpet Wednesday night to celebrate Universal Epic Universe. (WFTV staff)

“I’ve been on it a couple times and what’s cool, you just see things that don’t need to be there, but the detail is so good,” said James and Oliver Phelps.

Warwick Davis braved Florida’s heat in a velvet coat saying the park captures the books and films essence.

“Those stories are enduring. It’s to do with the themes of the books that really resonates with people,” said Davis.

Some of the creative minds behind the epic journey were part of a blue carpet event. The final celebration before the new theme park finally opens to everyone with the hopes of drawing out all their emotions.

“Ahhhhh, joy, kinetic energy. And monsters. It is a range of emotion that defines this brand like no other brand in the world,” said Chief Creative Officer Brian Robinson.

The music you’ll here in Dark Universe is from famous composer Danny Elfman, who was also on the blue carpet.

“I’m a monster kid. I was and I am a monster kid. These monsters are in my blood,” said Elfman.

Dark Universe and How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk are what a lot of people on the carpet talked about. Everyone hopes that guests will feel nostalgic and that the brand new park will help bring Universal’s rich history into present day.

“I want everybody to feel how epic this place is. And to know that this started from just one man’s small theater in Chicago and has now expanded into this. I want them to feel anything is possible,” said Antonia Carlotta, the niece of the founder of Universal Studios.

