State attorney reports strict enforcement of Florida’s new ‘super speeder’ law

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell provided an update on the enforcement of Florida’s new ‘Super Speeder’ law, which has been in effect since July 1st.

The law applies to drivers who surpass the speed limit by 50 miles per hour or more, with first-time offenders facing penalties such as 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Worrell highlighted that the law marks a substantial escalation from basic traffic citations, imposing strict penalties even on first-time offenders.

Since the law’s enactment, police, deputies, and troopers have been consistently enforcing it, evident from numerous traffic stops and citations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group