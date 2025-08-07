State auditors conclude Orange County budget review

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State auditors have completed their review of the Orange County budget and are set to begin examining the City of Orlando’s finances next week.

The audit, conducted by the State Department of Government Efficiency, revealed that Orange County increased its spending by 57% while collecting an additional $330 million in property taxes. A report detailing the findings is expected to be released in 60 days.

County officials have dismissed the audit as ‘political theater,’ suggesting that the investigation may have underlying political motivations.

Auditors will shift their focus to the City of Orlando starting Monday, with particular attention on the issue of rising property taxes. This follows the completion of their examination of Orange County’s budget.

