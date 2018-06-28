0 State Health Department warns parents of infant sleeping hazards

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health office in Orange County is pushing new sleeping methods for babies after reporting a rise in infant deaths.

Health officials say they believe more parents need to be informed about how to put an infant to bed.

Resident Kelly Edwards said in the 1990s, she was told to put her infant daughter on her stomach to go to sleep.

But that advice has changed since she became a grandmother.

"My daughter was told that you place your child on the back and not on the stomach," she said.

Health officials said placing an infant on its stomach can pose serious dangers.

"Research has shown that sleeping on the baby's stomach can cause suffocation, can cause heat exhaustion. And if you are more likely to put the baby on their back, you can reduce the outcome of sudden infant death syndrome," said Manovna Narcisse, a consultant with the Florida Department of Health’s Healthy Start Program.

Now, officials are pushing the "ABC" method, which says babies should sleep alone on their back and in a crib without bedding or a bumper.

"We're so stuck in our patterns and family traditions it’s just really hard to get out of that," Narcisse said.

The Health Department also said no co-sleeping, due to the risk a parent could fall asleep and roll over on the child.

Sharing a room is fine, as long as the baby sleeps in a bassinet without any pillows, blankets or toys.

The Florida Department of Health is actively going into the community speaking with families, going into clinics and going into storefronts to remind people about the ABC sleep method.

The Health Department is also setting up signage in several clinics and storefronts that carry baby products.



