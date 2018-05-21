State prosecutor in Isleworth millionaire manslaughter case abruptly resigns

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A prosecutor in the Orange-Osceola County State Attorney’s Office has abruptly resigned.
Mark Interlicchio helped convict Isleworth millionaire Bob Ward of manslaughter for a second time in February, for the death of his wife, Diane Ward, in 2009.
Related Headlines
Bob Ward: Isleworth millionaire found guilty in retrial for wife's killing
Interlicchio is now under investigation by the State Attorney’s Office for texting one of Bob Ward’s daughters, Channel 9’s Shannon Butler learned.
A spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office said the office learned of the text messages last week and are looking at what, if anything, this means for the sentencing phase of Bob Ward's case.
It’s not yet known what those text messages said or when they were sent, but sources told Eyewitness News that the communication was improper.
State Attorney Aramis Ayala said in a statement, “I immediately suspended the ASA pending an investigation. I am confident that the successful prosecution of Bob Ward was not compromised.
The assigned lead counsel, William Jay, will be moving forward with the scheduled sentencing of Mr. Ward."
Interlicchio wrote in his resignation letter, "It is with a heavy heart that I formally tender to you my resignation. I am eternally appreciative and grateful for my time at the Ninth Judicial Circuit."
Sentencing for Ward was scheduled for June 14, but the Orange County Clerk of Courts website now says that has been canceled.
Read: Isleworth millionaire Bob Ward to be sentenced in wife's shooting death
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}