0 State lawmakers look to remove bonds available for convicted child sex offenders

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Rape, first-degree murder and kidnapping are capital offenses for which suspects can be held without bail during an appeal.

The controversy surrounding an Ormond Beach man given bond while appealing his convictions has some state lawmakers wanting to add child sex offenders to that list.

For Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, it's cut and dry: He believes convicted child sex offenders, including Mark Fugler, should not be out on bond while they appeal their conviction.

TRENDING NOW:

Police said the 61-year-old former Embry Riddle professor molested a child.

“The only thing he should get is a 12-by-12 jail cell and sit in there and rot until his appeal goes through,” Chitwood said.

State Rep. Tom Leek is working on legislation that would add child sex offenders to the list of capital offenses one cannot get bond for during an appeal.

“We have to carefully balance people's constitutional rights with the desire that this never happens again,” Leek said.

But finding that constitutional balance may not be easy because adding child sex offenders to the list may elicit some legal challenges.

“Setting a bond, post-conviction, is up to the discretion of the trial judge,” WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said. “The real question is going to be if the Florida Supreme Court is going to allow the legislature to take that discretion away.”

Leek expects to file the bill within the next few weeks.

Thanks to @TomLeekforFL and @SenTomWright, we are going to see legislation introduced to eliminate appeal bonds for those convicted of sexual abuse of a child. Convicted abusers like Mark Fugler can appeal their convictions from jail just like almost everybody else. pic.twitter.com/NIIErKT4XV — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 23, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.