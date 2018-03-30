State resource center for Hurricane Maria evacuees closes

ORLANDO, Fla. - The state resource center for Puerto Rican evacuees who headed to Central Florida after Hurricane Maria closed its doors Friday after the state said there’s been a significant drop in people seeking services.
The center, which was down the street from Orlando International Airport, closed because of funding agreements.
Officials said the center helped more than 30,000 people in the last six months—including memebers of the Rivera family.
"We got our ID'ss done here. We got all of the information from the airport when we came here in November. My dad still works in Puerto Rico just to get us money and send it over here,” said John Rivera.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is no longer reimbursing the state for costs related to Hurricane Maria, including operating the center.
Though the resource center is closing, the Heart of Florida United Way said it’s opening its doors to evacuees getting settled into Central Florida.
“This is a self-help program in which we provide the assistance to get over the barrier of rent, utilities, deposit -- that financial barrier,” said Ashley Blasewitz, a representative with the United Way.
