0 State restricts license of massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health restricted the license of a 31-year-old massage therapist who was charged with battery after he allegedly touched a patient in a sexual manner.

Glenn Redman went to a woman's house last month to give her a professional massage, records said.

The victim said Redman sexually touched her while she was lying on the table and she became "terrified and froze," according to a license restriction order.

The victim told Redman to stop touching her in a sexual manner, but he continued and she again told him to stop, the order said.

Redman told the woman "he may have gone too far," records said.

The woman reported the incident to Sanford police.

Investigators said Redman contacted the victim through Facebook after they learned of the allegations.

"Hey. I'm really sorry about what happened last night. That was really f----- up, and I shouldn't have done that," he said, according to records.

No one answered Wednesday evening when Channel 9's Samantha Manning visited the suspect's home.

Redman has had a massage therapy license in the state since 2011. He isn't affiliated with a massage therapy salon, records said.

He has pleaded not guilty to the battery charge.

