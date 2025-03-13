State Senate hosts Celebration of Life for Senator Geraldine Thompson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Thursday, the State Senate held a Celebration of Life honoring trailblazing Senator Geraldine Thompson.

Her family was present in the Senate chambers for the ceremony. Her husband, Judge Emerson Thompson, sat in her seat with her name on it.

Thompson served in both the House and Senate and was a passionate advocate for education, healthcare, and civil rights.

The Senate honored her with a video tribute and kind words from some of her colleagues.

“When she spoke on the floor, everyone listened. She spoke with authority and a knowledge of history that remains unrivaled. I am sending her loving family appreciate for service and many years of scrafice,” a Senate representative said.

Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff today in her honor. Thompson passed away last month due to complications from knee surgery. She was 76-years-old.

