0 State senator calls on Agricultural Commission, governor candidate to resign

A state senator is calling for Florida's commissioner of agriculture, who is also a candidate for governor, to resign.

For more than a year, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's office did not do one of the national background checks used to decide if someone can carry a concealed weapon. The lapse resulted in the state revoking nearly 300 permits.

State Sen. Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) wants to know how long the commissioner knew about the major lapse.

Read: State didn't run mental health checks on concealed weapon permit applicants for more than 1 year

She also contends the office may have tried to hide it in a proposed bill.

Senate Bill 740 takes effect in July. It comprises the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services annual legislative package, which addresses horticultural production, standards for water vending machines, petroleum vendor operations and livestock sales.

But tucked into its original version, sponsored by state Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland), was language Putnam's office used to issue concealed weapons licenses without complete criminal background information.

Read: Central Florida Spotlight: Adam Putnam

With no disqualifying information, licenses would be granted within 90 days.

The day after the Parkland school shooting in February, Putnam, who is also running for governor, asked lawmakers to postpone the measure.

Three months later, the Tampa Bay Times did an investigative report revealing that an employee in Putnam’s department failed to complete background checks for hundreds of applicants.

Read: Putnam lists public safety plans if elected Florida governor

Via Twitter this weekend, the commissioner denied the misstep jeopardized anyone's safety.

The headlines and stories that say that there were no background checks for a year are flat wrong, misleading and must be corrected. Today I set the record straight: https://t.co/qxbISog7zE — Adam Putnam (@adamputnam) June 9, 2018

“We don't know that. I don't know that. That's his word. So far, his word hasn't been real good,” said Stewart,

She charges Putnam downplayed the real reasons for the original measure.

And coupled with the revelations of missed background checks.

Watch: Fact-check: Gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam's new ad

Stewart believes a special Senate investigation is the only route to take

“If it were covered up because of a multitude of errors, then we need to make sure that those errors don't happen again,” said Stewart.

Stewart wants the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to immediately take over the process for background checks.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on Monday that he wants to see the inspector general's report that first flagged the problem to Putnam in June 2017.

On Saturday, Putnam said safeguards have been adopted so the error can't happen again.

Channel 9 contacted his office for details and has not heard back.

On Monday, his office refused to release the names of the 291 people whose permits were revoked.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.