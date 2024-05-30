Stetson ready to ‘shock the nation’ in Tallahassee Regional

DeLand, Fla. — The Stetson baseball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. That season, with current MLB pitcher Logan Gilbert on the mound, advanced to the Chapel Hill Super Regional against North Carolina.

This year, the champions of the Atlantic Sun Conference are in the Tallahassee Regional and will play the host No. 8 Florida State on Friday at 12:00. UCF and Alabama will follow in the nightcap at 6:00.

The Hatters won 40 games this season and one of those wins was against the Seminoles. They split a pair of mid-week games this season. This is a young Stetson team fresh off a conference tournament title and they want to keep playing.

