Stetson’s cinderella story comes to an end with a loss to UConn

BROOKLYN, NY — The Stetson Hatters’ first NCAA Men’s Tournament appearance came to an end after their loss to defending champion UConn Huskies 91-52.

The Hatters came into Friday’s matchup looking to make history and be the third 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the first round of the tournament, but the Huskies’ experience came through and helped them cruise to a dominant victory.

Senior guard Stephan Sewnson lead the Hatters with 20 points.

The Hatters finished their season with a 22-12 record and won the ASUN Conference tournament for the first time punching their ticket to the big tournament.

