Still cloudy and cool after waking up to freezing temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s very cold this morning.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we woke up to the coldest temperatures since last January.

Wind chill values are in the 20s in many spots.

Our winter advisories, including a freeze warning and wind chill advisory, will expire at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Then, it will be mostly cloudy and cool.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tonight won’t be as frigid, but it will still be cold, with lows in the 40s.

We’ll have a big warm-up Monday through the rest of the week.

Daytime highs are back into the 80s by the middle of next week.

