Stolen baby formula donated to support young mothers

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of stolen baby formula cans are being donated to help young mothers in need, thanks to a recent bust by investigators.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced that the stolen formula, purchased using stolen EBT cards, was given to an organization supporting young mothers.

The purchases were made in Lake and Volusia counties.

Earlier this week, investigators uncovered a Romanian fraud ring that was using stolen EBT cards to buy baby formula.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they decided to donate the recovered formula to an organization dedicated to assisting young mothers in need.

