Stolen baby formula donated to support young mothers

By WFTV.com News Staff

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of stolen baby formula cans are being donated to help young mothers in need, thanks to a recent bust by investigators.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office announced that the stolen formula, purchased using stolen EBT cards, was given to an organization supporting young mothers.

Earlier this week, investigators uncovered a Romanian fraud ring that was using stolen EBT cards to buy baby formula.

The formula was purchased in Lake and Volusia counties before being seized by authorities.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they decided to donate the recovered formula to an organization dedicated to assisting young mothers in need.

