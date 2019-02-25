  • Stop for buses or get busted: Tweet leads to increased traffic enforcement

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One tweet led to a slew of traffic citations.

    Orange County deputies said a tweet alerted them that vehicles were illegally passing school buses while they were loading and unloading children on Goldenrod Road between Lake Underhill Road and Colonial Drive.

    Related Headlines

    Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has upped traffic enforcement in the area. Monday marked their third patrol of the area this month. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Deputies said they’re using it as an opportunity to educate the public on traffic laws related to school buses.

    In February alone, deputies said they have issued between 40 and 60 citations to drivers illegally passing school buses. Each of those tickets can come with a $269 fine.

    Watch Eyewitness News at Noon to hear from parents about what they think of the increased enforcement.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories