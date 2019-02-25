Stop for buses or get busted: Tweet leads to increased traffic enforcement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One tweet led to a slew of traffic citations.
Orange County deputies said a tweet alerted them that vehicles were illegally passing school buses while they were loading and unloading children on Goldenrod Road between Lake Underhill Road and Colonial Drive.
Related Headlines
-
Deputies: Stops sticks used on I-4 after bus stolen from retirement facility
-
School bus involved in crash on Orange Blossom Trail
-
10 hospitalized in Orange County crash between Lynx bus, vehicles
-
Boy brought BB gun on Orange County school bus, pointed it at students,…
-
Lake County school bus fills with coolant fumes, sending several…
Since then, the Sheriff’s Office has upped traffic enforcement in the area. Monday marked their third patrol of the area this month.
TRENDING NOW:
- The Latest: Rami Malek falls, but recovers, after Oscar win
- How police uncovered prostitution at Florida spa Kraft allegedly visited
- Florida woman finds snake in dryer while folding laundry
- Video: Boxing icon fatally shot at home near Ocoee; grandson named as suspect, given no bond
Deputies said they’re using it as an opportunity to educate the public on traffic laws related to school buses.
In February alone, deputies said they have issued between 40 and 60 citations to drivers illegally passing school buses. Each of those tickets can come with a $269 fine.
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon to hear from parents about what they think of the increased enforcement.
This morning, our Traffic Unit was joined by @FHPOrlando to educate (and in some cases, cite) drivers on Goldenrod Rd. near Highway 50 about stopping for school buses while they are loading and unloading children. pic.twitter.com/FOP4XcWanL— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 25, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}