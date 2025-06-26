Storm chances continue into central Florida Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms continue to develop at 2 p.m. Friday, and more storms are likely during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Some storms could be strong, with areas west of Orlando having the best chance for strong storms.

Additional showers and storms are likely for Friday, with coverage similar to Thursday.

Some storms could again be strong, with the highest chance across much of the area.

The greatest threat with these storms will continue to be gusty winds, small hail and intense lightning.

The threat for strong storms will lessen this weekend, but ample moisture will remain. This will result in enhanced coverage of PM storms both Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, no major activity is expected the next seven days.

