Storm chances go up Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing scattered rain and storms Friday.

Our area will have a 60% chance of rain Friday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 90 degrees in the afternoon.

Rain chances will stay active and around 60% through the weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring a low-pressure system in the Atlantic that could become a named storm by next week.

Thankfully, that storm is forecast to curve away and not impact the U.S.

