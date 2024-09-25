Storm chances increase as Florida prepares for hurricane landfall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will increase for the rest of the week as Helene gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Our area will have a 50% of showers and storms on Wednesday and 70% on Thursday.

Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall Thursday night.

Watch: Tropical Storm Helene gains strength as hurricane warnings issued in part of Florida

Helene will increase the chances of rain and storms over the next several days.

The extra rain and cloud coverage will help lower our temperatures.

Read: Tropical Storm Helene: These schools announce closures

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday and the low 90s on Friday through the weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group