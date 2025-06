ORLANDO, Fla. — While the Atlantic basin remains quiet, it’s still booming in the eastern Pacific.

So far, Erick is the fifth named storm for that basin and it’s the busiest it’s been there since 1984.

Tuesday Afternoon WX Report (TOM) Tuesday Afternoon WX Report (TOM)

Storm Erick, which is developing, may become a major hurricane as it nears landfall on Thursday, potentially near or south of Acapulco.

Tuesday Afternoon WX Report (TOM) Tuesday Afternoon WX Report (TOM)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group