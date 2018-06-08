0 Storms become severe in Central Florida, lingering through the drive home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Get ready for a hot weekend. But before, let's tackle the storms Friday afternoon.

Storms have been popping up and nearing I-4. By 3 p.m. most of the strongest storms were just north of the I-4 corridor. They have been moving slowly to the east-northeast and could reach the hectic interstate by 5 p.m. as more storms also continue to develop through the rest of the afternoon. The east coast sea breeze, west coast sea breeze and any outflow boundaries that develop in-between will continue to fill the radar over Orange extending southward to Osceola.

Thick clouds over coastal east Central Florida, esp. over #Volusia Co. could form funnel clouds.

Like yesterday storms could have some rotation.this afternoon across Cetnral Florida. #FLWX



Riesgo de tener desarrollo de nubes tipo embudo. #Stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/k2dh54cgqd — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 8, 2018

Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

THE THREATS

Storms are likely to produce strong damaging wind gusts, exceeding 60 mph which may cause damage to any objects in patios, trees, etc. Frequent lightning is also expected as well as hail.

Download the free WFTV Weather app for weather alerts in your area

If you hear thunder you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Stay indoors, away from doors and windows. Avoid touching metal surfaces.

Rainfall once again could range between 1-3 inches, especially where storms become stationary, amounts could produce flooding in these areas.

The showers will once again last through the early evening. Complete disappearing by midnight.

Record tied! Rainfall at @MCO today was 2.35 inches. This ties the record set in 1900. #stormalert9



¡Empate! 2.35 pulgadas de lluvias registradas en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Orlando, empatando el récord registrado en 1900. pic.twitter.com/XWyB4AfQTB — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 8, 2018

Send your storm reports on social media using #StormAlert9



THE DEEP SCIENCE BEHIND THESE STORMS

Storms are more active today as we are dealing with an upper level low pressure system that continues to produce a constant, and direct, flow of instability over Central Florida. This low pressure will be moving across northern Florida and should be near the Carolinas this weekend.

The storms that develop this weekend will be directly associated with the sea breeze developing, which develops thanks to hot temperatures.



THE WEEKEND FORECAST

Temperatures will continue to be hot across the region all weekend. Highs should reach at least 91 degrees, both Saturday and Sunday.

Storms will also make a weekend appearance but the will be limited to the sea breeze, which will develop after 2 p.m. On Saturday about 50 percent of Central Florida will get storms, mainly inland.

Sunday slightly less chances of thunderstorms, 40 percent.

Make sure to stay hydrated through the day, don't wait until you are thirsty to drink water.

May temperatures set record highs in these 8 states

READ MORE WEATHER AND CLIMATE NEWS

Thursday brought intense evening storms to Central Florida, mainly Orange and Osceola counties. There were reports of heavy rain, hail and strong winds. One Channel 9 viewer sent video of a backyard trampoline blowing away in the wind.

Watch below (WITH SOUND ON): Trampoline no match for Thursday storms

Watch Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 9 with chief meteorologist Tom Terry.

Watch below: Meteorologist Eboni Deon's 5-Day Forecast:





© 2018 Cox Media Group.