0 Storms building across Central Florida; monitoring tropical disturbance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 3:50 p.m.

Showers and storms have started to build over Central Florida, arriving from the south. Scattered storms will continue to sweep over the region through the afternoon hours. Temperatures along the coast have reached the low-80s and some inland locations close to the mid-80s with some. The partly sunny skies and the heat will likely develop the sea breeze which will spark more thunderstorms just in time for the commute home. Storms will produce frequent lightning and possible strong gusts.

Lake County: Recent rains have washed out some of the rural clay roads...Lake County is working to regrade and repair these as we get ready for more rain... #WFTV #Florida pic.twitter.com/Lhs7hk6hiK — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 22, 2018



Possible tropical development

There is not much new today about the tropical disturbance. The disturbance currently over the western Caribbean will linger in this same area during the next couple of days until it moves over the Gulf of Mexico when the chances for development increases. The area of disturbed weather will be entering the Gulf of Mexico starting Thursday evening and this is when it could have further development, meaning it could become a depression or tropical storm. This area might just stay very disorganized and not develop into a named system. Either way, expect the rain chances to continue high through the Memorial Day Weekend.

Notice a pattern? All these are really messy. (and those are the ones named!)

There is a LOW CHANCE for anything to develop & *IF** it does.. it will be messy and not much different than what Florida's had last/this week. Don't stress, we've got a long time to go. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/T0Lag8wiSy — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 21, 2018

11:30 a.m.

Isolated showers and storms have arrived in parts of Volusia County, as more sinkholes open in Marion County.

More rain is coming to Central Florida after the lunch hour, said Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Some of the showers and storms could impact the evening rush.

With so much wet weather over the past week and a half, the ground in Florida is heavily saturated. Late morning Tuesday, Skywitness 9HD flew over sinkholes in Marion County.

Sinkholes form at Marion County high school.https://t.co/6luJrTev0p pic.twitter.com/ckrhSxG7ge — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) May 22, 2018

More sinkholes opened Monday near The Villages.

The rest of the week:

According to Shields, a tropical disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico. Whether it develops or not, Central Florida will be inundated with rain and storms for Memorial Day weekend.

This tropical disturbance will bring us even MORE rain late week. I'm tracking it, from Noon-1 PM, on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/wbL5EmhzPH — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 22, 2018

9:15 a.m.

Brevard County is seeing the worst of the rain as the morning rush comes to a close, but more rain and storms will move in across Central Florida as the day goes on.

By the evening drive, about half of us will be soggy! Heavy storms. Tracking live on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/0BziJtR01M — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 22, 2018

5 a.m.

Central Florida should prepare for another day of rain and storms.

The morning commute will be mostly dry, but wet weather will become more likely as the day unfolds.

Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said there is a 70 percent chance of rain and storms with a high temperature around 83 degrees.

Gradual tropical development of this surface low is possible later this week.

What this means for much of #Florida: Plan on more rain for your Memorial Day Weekend. #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/plUxjof4FC — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 22, 2018

Wet weather is not expected to go away this week. According to Shields, a tropical disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico. Whether it develops or not, Central Florida will be inundated with rain and storms for Memorial Day weekend.

We’re live on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/tPTJIU3jGz — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 22, 2018

