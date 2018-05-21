  • Storms cease for the evening, more tomorrow; eye on the tropics

    By: Irene Sans , Kevin Williams , Brian Shields , Rusty McCranie

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 7:45 p.m.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Related Headlines

    Storms will continue to lose their steam this evening, clouds will stay put for most of the night keeping the temperatures in the low to mid-70 in Central Florida. A coastal shower cannot be ruled out. 

    << Download the free WFTV  Weather app to track storms in your neighborhood and watch the latest weather video forecast >>

    Tuesday's forecast

    Light, very scattered showers will stream from the south on Tuesday morning and brief periods of sunshine will also allow the temperatures to climb to the low to mid-80s. This heat will spark the sea breeze and the storms will be mainly focused inland in the afternoon hours. Flooding is a concern for Marion, Lake, Polk and western Orange counties as the ground continues to be very saturated. Storms Tuesday afternoon could produce around 3 inches of rain where they become more persistent. 

     

     

    Eye on the Tropics 

    There is a medium chance for a tropical system to develop over the Gulf of Mexico during the next 5 days.In the short term, the atmospheric pattern is not conducive for development. Since the potential system is so far out from even developing, it is best now to just be aware, but there is no need to stress over this. The pattern will change in the coming days and a deterministic forecast would be unethical to give. If this disturbance (if it develops) stays to the west of Florida it will continue to provide plenty of moisture to Florida, which will keep producing showers for Memorial Day and the following days. 

     

     

    We will continue to monitor any development. As of now, we must focus on the showers affecting Central Florida this week and the potential for flooding. 

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 11 p.m. to get weather updates with chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry

     

    3:45 p.m.

    Heavy showers continue hugging the Volusia and northern Brevard coast. There is a flood advisory in effect until 6:30 p.m., there could be another 2 inches of rainfall during this time, in this area. 

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Heavy showers and storms will continue to affect Central Florida Monday afternoon, mainly moving from south to north. There is plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere for storms to develop. 

    << Download the free WFTV  Weather app to track storms in your neighborhood and watch the latest weather video forecast >>

    A trough (upper level low) is located over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, keeping Florida on its most active side, allowing nonstop tropical moisture to stream over Florida from equatorial regions.

    Send us your weather pics using #stormalert9

    The weather will remain active and wet, with intermittent showers and storms. 

    Last week, many regions of Florida accumulated over 10 inches of rain.

    From May 13 to 20 DeLand registered 8.52 inches of rain, Altamonte 5.68 inches, Kenansville 6.32 inches, Windermere 7.13 inches, Palm City in Martin County 12.50 inches, Clermont 7.85 inches and Melbourne 9.41 inches. 

    This week similar totals are likely to occur as we will continue under the same pattern. 

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m. to get weather updates with chief certified meteorologist Tom Terry
     

     

    Memorial Day weekend forecast 

    There is a low chance for a tropical system to develop over the Gulf of Mexico during the next 5 days. Overall the atmospheric pattern does not seem too conducive for development. If this disturbance (if it develops) stays to the west of Florida it will continue to provide plenty of moisture to Florida, which will keep producing showers for Memorial Day and the following days. 

    If this disturbance (if it develops) crosses to the Atlantic, then we can expect much drier air and showers will be limited. 

    We will continue to monitor any development. As of now, we must focus on the showers affecting Central Florida this week and the potential for flooding. 
    2:00 p.m.

    Volusia County continues to be under heavy rain. Another flood advisory has been issued for most of the county. Another two inches are possible during the next hour. The general movement of the showers and storms is to the north and Central Florida will continue to tbe affected by these showers during the afternoon hours on and off. Flooding is likely with persistent storms as the ground is already well-saturated. Please avoid flooded roads. 

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

     

    11:15 a.m.

    Bring your umbrella with you today: widespread showers are falling across Central Florida.

    The heaviest rain is impacting Volusia County as well as parts of Seminole and Orange counties.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    The afternoon is expected to bring more showers as well as storms to already-soaked Central Florida.

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon to get weather updates with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

    Expect the rest of the week to be wet as well, with more showers, storms and potential for flooding.

    This wet, rainy pattern could continue for another week, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie, which would mean a rainy Memorial Day weekend.

    << Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

    8 a.m.

    The National Weather Services has issued a Flood Warning for southeastern Marion County until 10:15 a.m.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Three inches of rain had already fallen in that part of the county before 8 a.m., the NWS said. The affected area includes Ocala, The Villages, and Belleview.

    << Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

    Use caution on roads near creeks and streams, and do not attempt to cross flooded roads.

    Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon to get weather updates with certified meteorologist Brian Shields.

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' full forecast

    6:15 a.m.

    The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Marion and Lake counties until 7:45 a.m.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    Morning showers could cause minor flooding and ponding on roadways along the I-75 corridor from Ocala northward to Gainesville during the morning rush hour, according the NWS.

     

    Watch WFTV Eyewitness News from 5 to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and TV 27 from 7 to 9 a.m. to get weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes with certified meteorologist Brian Shields and traffic anchor Racquel Asa.

    << Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

    5 a.m.

    Monday will bring widespread rain and storms to Central Florida, kicking off what’s expected to be a second stormy week.

    Watch live: Doppler 9 HD

    There is a 90 percent chance of rain and storms, according to Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Most areas may not hit 80 degrees.

    << Download the free WFTV News and Weather apps to track storms in your neighborhood >>

    Shields said expect scattered showers Monday night as well.

    Watch WFTV Eyewitness News from 5 to 7 a.m. on Channel 9 and TV 27 from 7 to 9 a.m. to get weather and traffic updates every 10 minutes with certified meteorologist Brian Shields and traffic anchor Racquel Asa.

    << Traffic tracker: Beat the gridlock and get road detours here >>

    Much of Central Florida is already inundated with rain. Last week’s daily rounds of rain and storms brought a total of 10 inches of rain in some places.

    The rest of the week

    Shields said Central Florida should prepare for wet weather the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday look rainy as well, then Shields said more tropical moisture could arrive in time for the end of the week as well.

    Send us your weather pics using #stormalert9

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day forecast:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms cease for the evening, more tomorrow; eye on the tropics

  • Headline Goes Here

    'You've been warned!' "Click it or Ticket" Campaign kicks off in Orange County

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI investigates in-flight fight at OIA

  • Headline Goes Here

    CSI tech fired after stealing drugs from dead people, Escambia County…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain possible in Central Florida all day Sunday