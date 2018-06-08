  • Storms diminish for the evening; more to end the work-week

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Storms linger through Thursday's early evening. 

    Storms have developed Thursday afternoon across much of Central Florida. Most of them, sparked by the day's heating and the sea breeze picking up after 3:30 p.m., lasting through the early evening.

     

     

    At 7 p.m., storms quickly filled Orange county and northern Osceola county, and they were showing signs of rotation. Fortunately there were no tornado warnings issued. There we reports of hail, and strong wind gusts which caused a trampoline to fly away, a Channel 9 viewer reported. Watch video here. 

    If you are under a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning head to the lowest level of your home, in a central room, away from doors and windows. 

     

     

    THE FORECAST

    Thursday night into Friday morning will be dry. The chance for showers and storms returns Friday afternoon. As the upper level low pressure stays on the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, it wil provide enough instability to keep the storm development over Central Florida (and northward) Friday and Saturday afternoon. 

    On Sunday, there will be some drier periods as the low pressure will weaken. 

    High temperatures will also soar into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

