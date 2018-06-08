Storms diminish for the evening; more to end the work-week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Storms linger through Thursday's early evening.
Storms have developed Thursday afternoon across much of Central Florida. Most of them, sparked by the day's heating and the sea breeze picking up after 3:30 p.m., lasting through the early evening.
Minor flooding in N Osecola Co.— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 8, 2018
1-2 inches additional rain possible.
3in have already fallen.
Algunas inundaciones al norte del Cdo.\ Osceola.
1-2 pulgadas de lluvis todavía pueden caer. Ya se registraron 3''
Saint Cloud, Narcoossee, Harmony & Pine Grove pic.twitter.com/Lwqy6joFFr
At 7 p.m., storms quickly filled Orange county and northern Osceola county, and they were showing signs of rotation. Fortunately there were no tornado warnings issued. There we reports of hail, and strong wind gusts which caused a trampoline to fly away, a Channel 9 viewer reported. Watch video here.
If you are under a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning head to the lowest level of your home, in a central room, away from doors and windows.
@TTerryWFTV storm hitting in Chuluota, FL pic.twitter.com/0R4M2hP6pb— Caren Leifried (@idontcaren) June 7, 2018
Make sure to be WEATHER AWARE. Storms over #Orange and northern #Osceola co. could develop funnel clouds. Download our free WFTV Weather app and receive alerts as soon as they are issued. https://t.co/qhWzHINbpD— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 7, 2018
Read more here: https://t.co/nXl3Vli7lj pic.twitter.com/78mLGZl0rE
THE FORECAST
Thursday night into Friday morning will be dry. The chance for showers and storms returns Friday afternoon. As the upper level low pressure stays on the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, it wil provide enough instability to keep the storm development over Central Florida (and northward) Friday and Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, there will be some drier periods as the low pressure will weaken.
High temperatures will also soar into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
Chief meteorologist Tom Terry will be live at 11 p.m. with timing of Friday's storms. Watch Eyewitness News here.
Watch below: Meteorologist Eboni Deons' 5-Day Forecast:
