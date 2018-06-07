0 Storms dominate Orange & Osceola; chance for funnel clouds to develop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Storms linger through Thursday's early evening.

Storms have developed Thursday afternoon across much of Central Florida. Most of them, sparked by the day's heating and the sea breeze picking up after 3:30 p.m., will last through the early evening.

At 7 p.m., storms quickly filled Orange county and northern Osceola county, and they are showing signs of rotation. Storms could develop funnel clouds. Make sure to have at least 3 ways of receiving weather alerts.

If you are under a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning head to the lowest level of your home, in a central room, away from doors and windows.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across parts of Central Florida. At 5:30 p.m. there were 3 separate severe thunderstorm warnings in effect. Eastern central Orange county and eastern Seminole county experienced frequent lightning and damaging gusts exceeding 60 mph.

Northern Brevard also under lightning and strong wind gusts.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be dry. The chance for showers and storms returns Friday afternoon. As the upper level low pressure stays on the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, it wil provide enough instability to keep the storm development over Central Florida (and northward) Friday and Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, there will be some drier periods as the low pressure will weaken.

High temperatures will also soar into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

