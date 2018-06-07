  • Storms picking up steam across Central Florida during the drive home

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More showers and storms are rolling into Central Florida.

    Storms have developed Thursday afternoon across much of Central Florida. Most of them sparked by the day's heating and the sea breeze picking up after 3:30 p.m. will also produce more thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the early evening hours. 

    Thursday night into Friday morning should be dry. The chance for showers and storms sticks around into Friday and the weekend. High temperatures will also soar into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

    Watch below: Meteorologist Brian Shields' 5-Day Forecast:

