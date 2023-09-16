Storms taper off overnight, another round is possible for Sunday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — As we head into Saturday night, isolated storms will gradually taper leaving quieter conditions overnight into Sunday morning.

Another round of quick passing afternoon storms will be possible for Sunday.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Rip currents are still dangerous at our beaches Saturday afternoon. Although rip currents can form anywhere along our beaches, they’re common near piers, jetties, and any breaks in the underwater sandbars. Lifeguards can point out specific areas that have had repeated rip currents to you if you ask them.

As for the Tropics, Margot is still whirling out in the open Atlantic as a tropical storm, but there no threat to Florida.

Read: Hurricane Lee: Post-tropical cyclone makes landfall in Nova Scotia

Tropical Depression 15 will likely develop soon into Nigel, while staying far out to sea as well.

Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa and that also has a chance of developing, something we’ll watch over the next 1-2 weeks.

Read: Tropical Depression 15 forms, no current threat to Central Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group